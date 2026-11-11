Gwen Stefani And Husband Blake Shelton Hit Her Son's Rock Show, Alongside Ex Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani's just a girl on a date with her man, Blake Shelton ... while her ex, Gavin Rossdale, rocked out nearby.

The three stars were photographed inside and outside the Troubadour -- the iconic Beverly Hills music venue where Gwen and Gavin's son, Kingston Rossdale, played Tuesday night.

Check out the pics ... Blake and Gwen walked into the venue holding hands -- with Gwen stunning in a pink jacket, jeans, and tall white boots.

Play video content Video: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Attend Kingston's Show at the Troubadour BACKGRID

Blake looked ready for a trip to "God's Country" in a workman-esque button-down, jeans, a cap, and boots.

While the two weren't spotted speaking to Gavin, he was certainly at the venue ... up in the balcony section watching Kingston play his set.

Gavin had no problem speaking to paparazzi ... even opening up about the possibility of a collaboration with his son.

Play video content Video: Gavin Rossdale Dishes on Possible Collaboration with Son Kingston BACKGRID

Kingston began his music career early this year ... releasing his debut single "Right Side of the Moon." The Troubadour show was his second of the week ... he also played the House of Blues over the weekend.

As you know ... Gwen and Gavin were together from the late 1990s until their divorce in 2015 -- at which time Gwen accused Gavin of engaging in an extramarital affair. He ultimately confessed to having the affair. A few months after she filed for divorce, Gwen announced her relationship with Blake.