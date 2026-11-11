'Days of Our Lives' Star James Reynolds Reveals Years-Long Parkinson's Battle

"Days of Our Lives" star James Reynolds is opening up about his Parkinson's disease diagnosis ... revealing he's been secretly battling the condition for years.

The 80-year-old actor, who's played Abe Carver on the long-running soap opera since 1981, shared the news Tuesday during an emotional interview with "Entertainment Tonight" ... admitting he kept the diagnosis from nearly everyone except his closest family members.

Reynolds says he initially tried to hide his symptoms, including hand tremors, balance problems, and shortness of breath ... but eventually realized they were becoming too difficult to conceal.

And looking back, he believes the warning signs may have started 15 to 20 years ago ... recalling disturbing dreams that sometimes caused him to fall out of bed.

But here's where his real life meets his TV life ... Reynolds says "Days of Our Lives" is incorporating his Parkinson's diagnosis into Abe's storyline after the show's writers noticed his symptoms.

Reynolds says his castmates have been incredibly supportive ... and he hopes sharing his experience will help others battling the disease.