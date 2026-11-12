California Supervisor Candidate Close to Victory Despite Dying Months Ago

Inches From Election Victory, Despite Being Dead for Months!!!

A candidate running for a board of supervisors seat in California has all but clinched victory ... the only issue? He died back in August.

Calaveras County supervisor candidate Bruce Giudici had a 497-vote lead against his very much alive opponent, Clyde Clapp, with hundreds of votes or so remaining to be counted ... the New York Times reported.

Bruce suffered an abrupt illness as he was knocking on doors over the summer ... before dying the next day on Aug. 31.

After his supporters vowed to continue the race in his legacy, his campaign outlined to voters what would happen if he won posthumously.

Here's the deal ... if Bruce is declared the winner, California's next governor Xavier Becerra will appoint an interim supervisor before another election is held, possibly in March 2028.

Bruce's campaign treasurer Roberta Corso -- who touted Bruce's ethics and sense of humor -- said ... "I do like to think he would have wanted us to continue."

Even the outgoing supervisor Ben Stopper -- who lost to both Bruce and Clyde in a primary -- wanted the late candidate elected.