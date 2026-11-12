Rep.-Elect Sam Forstag Has Looks, Charm, But No Place to Live in D.C.

Play video content Video: Sam Forstag Has a Seat in Congress, But No Place to Sleep TMC DC

Rep.-elect Sam Forstag has the looks, the charm, and a seat in Congress ... but the 32-year-old Montana Democrat might be missing one thing ... a roof over his head.

Charlie caught up with Forstag outside the Capitol Thursday during orientation week ... and wasted no time crowning the former smokejumper the best-looking member of Congress' incoming freshman class.

Forstag wasn't exactly buying it ... firing back, "I'd like to award you with the best bulls***ter."

The former wildland firefighter and labor union leader has gone from jumping out of airplanes to walking the halls of Congress ... a transition so surreal he joked it feels like Ashton Kutcher could jump out at any moment to punk him.

But while Forstag's getting settled into his new gig, there's one thing he hasn't figured out ... where the hell he's going to live.

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He told Charlie he's been too busy setting up his offices and fighting for committee assignments to worry about housing ... but he's got a backup plan.

"I got a van," Forstag said ... floating the idea of bringing it to D.C. and taking advantage of congressional parking privileges.

Charlie joked he'd always be at work if he slept in his van ... prompting Forstag to respond, "Hell yeah, brother."