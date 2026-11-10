Play video content Video: Rep.-Elect Bobby Pulido Says Democrats Want Him to Join Their Congressional Band TMZ DC

Rep.-elect Bobby Pulido is trading the concert stage for Capitol Hill ... but the Latin Grammy winner might not be giving up the mic just yet.

Charlie caught up with the newly elected Texas congressman in D.C. Tuesday ... and he revealed he's already been approached about joining a band made up of Democratic lawmakers.

Pulido says he spoke with Rep. Darren Soto, who told him the group could use a vocalist ... and he might just be the man for the job.

But Pulido's not bringing his Grammys to Washington ... telling us Congress is a place for work, and he's focused on serving the people who elected him.

The Tejano star says going from performing onstage to making decisions on the House floor is a major responsibility ... because his choices now directly affect people's lives.

As for his signature cowboy hat? Pulido says it's not allowed on the House floor ... but changing that rule isn't exactly at the top of his agenda.