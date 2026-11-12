Gleb Savchenko Takes Joshua Tree Off Market .. Doesn't Want to Part Ways

Gleb Savchenko has had a change of heart about selling his desert digs, TMZ has learned.

Gleb tells TMZ he's taking his posh pad in Joshua Tree off the market because it's such a "special place" for him.

He tells us … "I realized I don’t need to sell it. This is where I feel grounded and at peace, and I want to spend a lot more time here."

As we previously reported, the "Dancing with the Stars" pro had listed the vacation home back in August, amid his contentious custody battle with ex Elena Samodanova.

But he tells us he's too connected with the spot to sell it, saying ... "When I found this house, I was going through a deep spiritual awakening—meditating, reconnecting with myself, and really looking inward."

He added ... "There’s something about this land; it feels like a vortex, a place where I can connect with my soul and my inner child and get clear about what I want to manifest in my life."

Gleb and Elena have been locked in a bitter battle for custody of their kids for months, with them each hurling wild accusations about the other.