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Camgirl Criminal Empire Exposed in Shocking New TMZ Studios Documentary

Inside the Camgirl Criminal Empire Sex, Control and Allegations of Brutal Abuse Watch New TMZ Doc Now

By TMZ Staff
Published

Nikita Tyukalo allegedly built a fortune off OnlyFans creators and camgirls ... controlling their lives through coercion, abuse and exploitation ... until an underground group of their own fans helped bring his operation crashing down.

Our new documentary, "TMZ Studios Presents: Inside the Camgirl Criminal Empire," is now streaming on YouTube ... taking viewers inside Nikita's rise and the disturbing operation that allegedly made him rich.

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KING 5 Seattle

Nikita reportedly idolized Andrew Tate and followed in his footsteps ... prosecutors allege he manipulated women into streaming for hours on end while paying them little to nothing.

But things began unraveling when viewers noticed the women appeared increasingly distressed ... prompting their own version of The Expendables to investigate what was happening behind the cameras.

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Video: Nikita Tyukalo Doc Promo, Thursday
TMZ.com

One particularly disturbing livestream featured screams, a woman returning in tears and an employee turning cameras away ... raising even more questions about possible abuse.

Last month, TMZ Studios released "Jeffrey Epstein: The Devil's Rolodex" ... and we'll be dropping a brand-new documentary on YouTube every month.

"TMZ Studios Presents: Inside the Camgirl Criminal Empire" is now streaming on YouTube!

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