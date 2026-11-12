Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston's Gigantic TV Salaries Revealed

Some of TV's leading ladies are pocketing some serious cash for their series spots ... to the tune of 7-figure salaries.

According to Variety, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are among some of Hollywood's highest paid TV actors, bringing in a whopping $2 million per episode of "The Morning Show."

Zendaya's also raking in some big bucks ... she was making $1 million for each episode of "Euphoria."

A talent agent tells the outlet TV payouts weren't always this massive, saying ... "The need for stars that can anchor these television shows is bigger than it’s ever been. It used to be unheard of that someone would get $2 million an episode."

Selena Gomez, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Segel and Chris Pratt also made the list of celebs scoring 7 figures per episode of their respective shows.