Influencer Connor Wood's 2024 DUI Case Resurfaces Amid 'DWTS' Competition

Influencer Connor Wood's 2024 DUI arrest has resurfaced amid his battle for the "Dancing with the Stars" trophy, with authorities claiming he was driving with a blood alcohol level above 0.20% ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Connor -- whose legal last name is Masich -- was pulled over on August 9, 2024 around 2 AM in Manhattan Beach, California for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Connor was subsequently charged in March 2025 and entered a plea of no contest the following month. Court records show Connor had his sentence suspended and was placed on three years of summary probation in April 2025.

As part of the terms of his probation, he was prohibited from driving with any measurable amount of alcohol in his system and cannot get behind the wheel without a valid driver's license. He was also required to pay various court fines and fees.

We're told Connor has completed all terms of his probation and is expected to earn early termination of probation and expungement such that this will be dismissed and off of his record

The court additionally ordered him to complete a MADD Victim Impact Program and a licensed DUI education program -- which he apparently completed in July of this year.

Wood, better known to fans as Fibula, has become a breakout social media star thanks to his comedy videos ... building a massive following online and co-hosting the popular podcast with author Brooke Averick "Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast."

However, he's now showing off a whole different set of skills on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" ... where he's partnered with pro dancer Rylee Arnold. The comedian has surprised viewers with his moves throughout Season 35, steadily improving week after week.