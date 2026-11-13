Hila Klein And H3 Podcast Crew Hold First Meeting Without Ethan Klein Amid Divorce

Hila Klein and the "H3 Podcast" crew appear to be plotting a comeback ... but Ethan Klein is nowhere to be seen amid his messy divorce.

The podcast's Instagram shared a new group photo Friday showing Hila reunited with members of the crew ... marking a major sign of life for the show after weeks of uncertainty. One person noticeably missing from the gathering? Ethan.

The reunion has fans buzzing about the comeback ... especially since the podcast has been on an indefinite hiatus following Hila's bombshell allegations that Ethan cheated on her.

As we previously reported ... the crew publicly sided with Hila after the scandal erupted in October, announcing they would no longer work with Ethan.

Ethan later said he was working with Hila to remove his ownership and financial stakes from their podcasts and shared businesses ... including Teddy Fresh and Teddy Glow ... so Hila and the team could move forward without financially benefiting him.

As we first reported ... Hila filed for divorce on November 2 after 14 years of marriage, requesting joint custody of their three children and spousal support.