Play video content Video: Jamey Heath

Vilifying Blake Lively because of the "It Ends with Us" legal drama is NOT the move ... at least not according to the film's producer.

Wayfarer Studios CEO Jamey Heath broke his silence to an intimate crowd at the L.A. premiere of the new "It Ends with Us" documentary, "It Ends with Justice," on Thursday night at the Lumiere Cinema ... and he had a lot to say about Blake.

In video obtained by TMZ, Heath told the crowd after the screening that his heart was racing from watching what he and Justin Baldoni had gone through.

Heath actually backed Blake at the screening, shutting down some boos when he asked if there were any fans of the actress in the audience, saying ... "If you are here, I don't blame you. And you shouldn't be ridiculed for doing so."

He also claimed Blake wasn't telling the truth during her legal battle against Justin and Wayfarer, but says people shouldn't demonize her, saying ... "We can't survive this at the expense of demonizing women."

Heath alleges Blake has been suffering ... and is hoping her kids will be able to see her as a wonderful mother.

Meanwhile, "It Ends with Justice" producer Andy Signore tells TMZ ... "I can only imagine how difficult it was for [Heath] to revisit such a painful chapter of his life, and I respect him for speaking from the heart."

But he's seemingly a little less forgiving than Heath, adding ... "People who believe they were harmed are entitled to seek accountability before anyone asks them to forgive."