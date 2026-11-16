Tennessee Park Ranger Allegedly Boots Veteran Filming White Nationalist Gathering

A group of white nationalists allegedly got the VIP treatment at a Tennessee state park ... while a reporter trying to get a closer look got the boot from a park ranger.

The bizarre showdown unfolded at Montgomery Bell State Park, where members of Patriot Front gathered for a group photo during the American Renaissance Conference ... an annual white nationalist gathering.

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Video shared by Nashville NewsChannel 5 investigative reporter Phil Williams shows dozens of men assembled outdoors, some carrying flags ... while a Tennessee park ranger confronts the person filming and orders him to leave.

And here's the kicker ... when the man points out he's standing on a public road, the ranger tells him that doesn't matter because he's not a registered guest.

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Williams wasn't having it ... telling the ranger he's a local resident and military veteran who can't believe the park is rolling out the welcome mat for people he calls "Nazis" during Veterans Day week.

He also blasts the park for repeatedly hosting the gathering, declaring ... "They're a hate group and hate groups don't get rights."