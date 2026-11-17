Play video content Video: Bobbi Althoff Ditched Matching Outfits, Group Pics to Keep It Real Off The Vine Podcast

Bobbi Althoff hates being fake so much that she refused to take group pics or dress up in theme outfits while filming "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County."

Bobbie and co-star McCall DaPron sat down with Kaitlyn Bristowe for her "Off the Vine" podcast, where she admitted she'd pass on dressing up with the group or taking pics together.

But Bobbi says she wasn't trying to snub her co-stars ... explaining she doesn't like being fake and takes a while to warm up or get comfortable with new people and situations.

Check out the clip ... she and McCall giggle as Bobbi says she can't act like she's enjoying herself when she's not.

McCall said it was tricky to figure out what Bobbi wanted at first while she was keeping to herself.