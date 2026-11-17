No More Waymos on Freeways!!!

California's DMV says Waymos are no longer allowed to operate on freeways after a series of alarming traffic incidents in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Here's the deal ... the DMV says the restrictions went into effect on November 11, and the government agency is ripping the self-driving cars as a public safety hazard.

According to ABC 7, the DMV says one of the concerning incidents involved three Waymos that cruised through an active construction zone on the 101 freeway.

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The DMV also mentioned an instance earlier this month where a Waymo was caught on video trying to pass California Highway Patrol cars that were conducting a traffic break.

A Waymo spokesperson told the outlet's Bay Area sister site that Waymo's still good to go on surface streets.

They said ... "We are working with the California DMV and other state officials diligently and responsibly to resume freeway operations."