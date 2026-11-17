My Tires Were Slashed and a Strange Lady Turned Up at My House!

Play video content Video: Erica Campbell Shares Creepy Video of Mystery Woman Approaching Her Home

Erica Campbell says she's been dealing with a scary situation at home ... and shared a video of a random woman turning up at her front door.

In one clip of doorbell cam footage, you can see the woman approach their front door, accuse Warryn Campbell of being a pedophile and stalking her before walking away.

In another clip, you can't hear what she's saying, but you can see her on their front porch trying to talk to them through the window.

Erica wrote in the caption ... "So, this is what I'm dealing with," adding she's got private security in place, called the LAPD a few times, and has contacted mental health protocol.

The Mary Mary singer also said their daughter had FaceTimed her to say she'd seen a strange lady -- who'd come by their house before -- in their backyard.

She emphasizes the seriousness of the situation ... saying what's happening is "not a joke" and "not a game" -- adding her post comes after telling her church congregation that someone had allegedly slashed their tires.