Play video content Video: Paris Hilton Hits Capitol Hill to Fight Deepfake Porn TMZ DC

Paris Hilton's come a long way since "The Simple Life" ... now she's channeling Elle Woods and making moves on Capitol Hill as she works to pass a law against deepfake pornography.

Jacob caught up with Paris as she was leaving Mike Johnson's office, decked head-to-toe in a hot pink ensemble that looks straight out of "Legally Blonde."

Paris tells us her meeting to discuss the Defiance Act with the House Speaker went very well.

The act -- which already passed in the Senate -- is designed to protect people from A.I.-generated, computer-generated, and nonconsensual sexually explicit deepfakes.

Meeting with the House Speaker is a pretty big deal, but Paris tells us she wasn't sweating it ... because this ain't her first rodeo ... it's true, she's been on Capitol Hill a few times over the years lobbying for causes near and dear to her heart.