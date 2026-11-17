Paris Hilton Elle Woods Vibes In Fight Against Deepfake Porn
Paris Hilton's come a long way since "The Simple Life" ... now she's channeling Elle Woods and making moves on Capitol Hill as she works to pass a law against deepfake pornography.
Jacob caught up with Paris as she was leaving Mike Johnson's office, decked head-to-toe in a hot pink ensemble that looks straight out of "Legally Blonde."
Paris tells us her meeting to discuss the Defiance Act with the House Speaker went very well.
The act -- which already passed in the Senate -- is designed to protect people from A.I.-generated, computer-generated, and nonconsensual sexually explicit deepfakes.
Meeting with the House Speaker is a pretty big deal, but Paris tells us she wasn't sweating it ... because this ain't her first rodeo ... it's true, she's been on Capitol Hill a few times over the years lobbying for causes near and dear to her heart.
And how could she be nervous in such a fire fit?!? Check out the video to get the lowdown on Paris wheelin' and dealin' in D.C.