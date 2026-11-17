A racehorse was found dead in an Australian dumpster just weeks after running in the country's famous Melbourne Cup.

The horse -- named So You Are -- was found on Monday by a man named Greg Jowett ... who shared a video of the disposed horse carcass on Facebook.

This came just hours after trainer Bjorn Baker announced So You Are's death in a heartfelt tribute post.

Jowett wrote on Facebook that he thought the disposal method was strange ... though he says he alerted staff at a nearby business, and they said it was normal.

After seeing the footage online, Baker said, "I am deeply distressed by the handling of So You Are's remains. He was a much-loved horse, and he deserved to be treated with dignity and respect after his death." He also confirmed REC Equine Specialists is looking into the incident -- and he says he expects answers.

REC has apologized for the incident ... but claimed a third-party company actually disposed of So You Are after he was humanely euthanized amid a severe bout of colic.

REC adds, "We should have known exactly how horses were handled after leaving our hospital, and we did not. That process is not good enough, and it must change." The org. promised nothing like this would happen again.