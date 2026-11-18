Play video content Video: Saucy Santana Torches Deen the Great Over Collab Request Fallout

Saucy Santana is going scorched earth on streamer DeenTheGreat after he apparently fired the manager who sent Saucy a DM to collab.

The rapper unloaded in an Instagram Live ... "His manager wrote me from his page and was like, 'He want to set up a stream in Miami.' So I'm like, 'All right, bet, I'mma already be in Miami, so it can make sense... I'll pencil you in type [s***.]'"

Deen would later fire his manager over the phone on a stream ... after pulling up the DMs that were sent.

When Saucy saw the messages had been deleted, he didn't think anything of it at first ... until he saw the clip of the firing.

Saucy said ... "Where I became offended was: you said that s*** on your stream, like ... you didn't know the f*** who I was. First of all, I'm the motherf***ing queen of this gay s***. And I don't understand how you jump out you body and fire your manager for setting up a Saucy Santana collab."

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Accusing Deen of "gay-baiting" ... he pointed to Deen's appearance on "The Breakfast Club" where he and Charlamagne Tha God debated over which of them had the thicker BBL.

Saucy also stressed that he wasn't the one asking for a collab, Deen's team was.

Saucy continued ... "If you don't want to be involved in gay [stuff], stop making gay stuff your content. I want to let all y'all straight [guys] know that."