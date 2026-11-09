Deen the Great Blasts Adrien Broner's Drinking After Alleged Robbery

Adrien Broner needs to put down the booze ... at least according to his boy Deen the Great, who says the boxer has nobody to blame but himself for allegedly getting robbed while wasted.

TMZ caught up with Deen in New York City Monday ... and he didn't mince words when asked about Broner's recent run-in with trouble and Blueface's denial that he had anything to do with the alleged theft.

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"AB got to stop drinking and stop putting himself in them positions," Deen told us ... saying Broner can't expect people to babysit him when he's getting drunk around strangers.

Deen says Broner's boozing is still a problem, too ... claiming the former boxing champ was supposed to be in NYC Monday but was a no-show because he was drunk.

And while Deen stressed Broner is like a brother to him, he didn't sugarcoat his concerns ... saying AB is practically poisoning himself with alcohol.

Play video content Video: Adrien Broner Appears Unresponsive, Carried Out of Concert by EMS Workers Kick/Blueface

As TMZ previously reported ... Broner was seen slumped over and seemingly unresponsive backstage at a Skilla Baby concert in L.A. Saturday night, with friends and EMS workers eventually helping him into a wheelchair.

Rumors later surfaced that Broner had been robbed of a bag allegedly containing $50,000 to $100,000 ... but Blueface, who captured the troubling scene on his livestream, denied he or his crew had anything to do with it.

Deen wasn't blaming Blueface, either ... insisting Broner shouldn't have put himself in such a vulnerable position in the first place.