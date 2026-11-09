Adrien Broner Doing Better After Weekend Incident Where He Was Heavily Intoxicated

Adrien Broner was allegedly heavily intoxicated at a Los Angeles concert over the weekend ... but TMZ has learned the former boxing champ never went to the hospital.

A source familiar with the situation tells TMZ ... Broner's condition was brought on by excessive drinking during Saturday night's concert.

Play video content Video: Adrien Broner Appears Unresponsive, Carried Out of Concert by EMS Workers Kick/Blueface

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department tells TMZ ... they were dispatched for a medical call at 9:56 PM and dispatched multiple apparatus to the scene. We're told crews were only on scene for 9 minutes, and department records show no ambulance transport.

Our source confirms Broner was never taken to the hospital ... but we're told he's doing okay now.

As we previously reported ... Broner sparked concern when he appeared nearly unresponsive during a livestream from a concert in downtown L.A.

Video showed Broner slumped over on a couch before emergency personnel and others helped carry him down a flight of stairs. He was eventually placed in a wheelchair and taken outside.