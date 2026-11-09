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Adrien Broner Doing Better After Weekend Incident Where He Was Heavily Intoxicated

Adrien Broner Heavily Intoxicated at Concert ... Doing Better

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Adrien Broner was allegedly heavily intoxicated at a Los Angeles concert over the weekend ... but TMZ has learned the former boxing champ never went to the hospital.

A source familiar with the situation tells TMZ ... Broner's condition was brought on by excessive drinking during Saturday night's concert.

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NIGHT GONE WRONG
Video: Adrien Broner Appears Unresponsive, Carried Out of Concert by EMS Workers
Kick/Blueface

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department tells TMZ ... they were dispatched for a medical call at 9:56 PM and dispatched multiple apparatus to the scene. We're told crews were only on scene for 9 minutes, and department records show no ambulance transport.

Our source confirms Broner was never taken to the hospital ... but we're told he's doing okay now.

Adrien Broner Through The Years
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Adrien Broner Through The Years Launch Gallery
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As we previously reported ... Broner sparked concern when he appeared nearly unresponsive during a livestream from a concert in downtown L.A.

Video showed Broner slumped over on a couch before emergency personnel and others helped carry him down a flight of stairs. He was eventually placed in a wheelchair and taken outside.

The footage raised questions about Broner's condition ... and while the situation looked serious, we're told he avoided a trip to the hospital.

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