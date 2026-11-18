Another death, more brain injuries, and years of warning signs ... a bombshell investigation is putting Six Flags Magic Mountain's X2 roller coaster and California safety regulators under the microscope.

According to a joint investigation by ProPublica and L.A. Material, 17-year-old Christopher Gibson died in June after riding the extreme coaster during a high school graduation trip with his mother.

The teen complained of a severe headache after visiting the park and was later found unresponsive in their hotel room. An autopsy determined he died from blunt force head trauma, though investigators haven't conclusively linked his death to a specific ride.

Here's where things get troubling ... a homicide detective alerted California safety regulators in early July that Christopher's death could be connected to the park. The detective reportedly didn't receive a response until nearly two months later.

Six Flags tells TMZ ... "Safety is our ethos and is at the heart of everything we do. Six Flags has a comprehensive, multilayered safety and inspection program that includes documented daily inspections before opening each day, ongoing preventive maintenance and additional internal and external oversight. That oversight includes independent third-party ride inspection firms, insurance and state inspectors where applicable and Six Flags corporate engineering and safety professionals."

They continue, "X2 consistently passed a multitude of safety tests throughout its nearly 20 years of operation. Magic Mountain's investigation and analysis of the ride remain ongoing. We are fully cooperating with Cal/OSHA."

Meanwhile, two more riders suffered serious brain injuries after riding X2 that July.

Play video content Video: Neurosurgeon Dr. Steven Spitz Discusses the Risks of Roller Coasters TMZ.com

And this apparently wasn't the first warning sign ... the investigation found at least 70 reported head injuries involving X2 since 2010, with regulators frequently conducting little or no investigation.

In more than 35 cases, officials blamed riders for failing to position their heads correctly.

Six Flags says X2 consistently passed safety tests and insists safety remains its priority. California regulators say their investigation is ongoing.