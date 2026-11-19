Fiona Harvey, the woman widely identified as the real-life inspiration for Martha in Netflix's hit series "Baby Reindeer," is facing criminal charges after allegedly leaving a lawyer a series of voicemails containing derogatory comments about Jewish people ... TMZ has learned.

Harvey is charged with racially aggravated harassment without violence over alleged conduct involving attorney Mark Lewis between September 4 and October 9, 2025 ... according to reports from her court appearance Thursday at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court in London.

Prosecutors say Harvey left Lewis several voicemails, including one in which she allegedly referenced "Jewish media" and claimed she had "a lot of Jewish stalkers."

She also allegedly made derogatory remarks about Jewish men and Jewish people -- with prosecutors describing another message as a "tangent of bigotry comments" about Lewis and the Jewish faith.

The court heard Harvey initially contacted Lewis roughly 14 years ago, calling and emailing his workplace. He later received further contact from her in September 2025 after she allegedly reached out about his representation of a particular client. Lewis reportedly told her he couldn't discuss his clients and did not represent the individual in question.

Harvey did not enter a plea and elected to have the case heard in Crown Court. She remains on conditional bail and is scheduled to appear at Harrow Crown Court on December 17.

Harvey became a household name following the 2024 release of "Baby Reindeer," the Emmy-winning Netflix series created by and starring Richard Gadd. Actress Jessica Gunning played Martha, a character portrayed as a woman who relentlessly stalks Gadd's character, Donny Dunn.

Harvey publicly identified herself as the woman behind the character and subsequently sued Netflix for $170 million, claiming the streamer defamed her by presenting fictionalized events as fact. Netflix has denied the allegations.