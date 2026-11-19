After 13 years of waiting, "Grand Theft Auto VI" is finally here ... but gamers are already finding out the biggest heist might've been their money, with the highly anticipated game crawling with bugs and glitches.

Rockstar Games released the long-awaited title Thursday ... and it didn't take long for players to start flooding social media with videos of some pretty wild technical problems.

not even 15 minutes into the game and already found a ground breaking glitch 💔💔💔 #GTA6 #gtA https://t.co/7G86t3oQRL @KoreanTitan_

One gamer posted a clip claiming he'd stumbled upon a "ground breaking glitch" less than 15 minutes into playing ... showing his character apparently trapped inside a fenced-off area with no way out.

First BUG at GTA 6, bro is literally swimming sideways (RRaenee) #GTA6 #GTAVI https://t.co/LDMQ2yh7GN @Scyrptor

And that's just the beginning ... another player shared footage of a character swimming sideways through the water, giving a whole new meaning to going with the flow.

Other players have reported characters falling through the map, walking through walls, and vehicles behaving in ways that definitely weren't in the trailers.

New GTA 6 Glitch! #gta6 #gtavi https://t.co/hPagNqxL9o @Synaptic_UK

The rocky rollout comes after fans spent more than a decade waiting for the follow-up to 2013's "Grand Theft Auto V" ... with the new game taking players back to Vice City in the fictional state of Leonida.

Of course, glitches aren't exactly unheard of when a massive video game launches ... but after 13 years of anticipation, some players probably expected a smoother getaway.