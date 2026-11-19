Kristin Cavallari posed with an unexpected pal at the Country Music Association Awards ... "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy ... the woman Kristin once said definitely banged her ex-husband, Jay Cutler!

Kristin and Madison ran into each other at the show ... with both baring serious skin in their form-fitting dresses.

They each flashed small smiles for the camera ... and Kristin captioned her repost of the pic on social media, "when the girls come together."

ICYMI ... Madison is widely believed to have had an alleged fling with Kristin's ex-husband, the former NFL quarterback, shortly after the two separated in 2020.

When asked if she thought anything happened between them during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" last year, Kristin replied, "Yes! Imagine if cameras were up then."

Ultimately, whatever was going on between Jay and Madison ended ... and they've both moved on with other people.

Jay's actually engaged to Samantha Robertson, while Madison married Brett Randle.