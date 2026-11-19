Playbill is apologizing after posting a casting call for a musical about George Floyd ... admitting the listing should have never appeared on its website in the first place.

The theater publication came under fire after advertising for singers to appear on a cast album for "George Floyd the Musical," a dark comedy project from a company called Busted Broadway.

The now-deleted job posting sought comedic singers and musical theater performers for recording sessions in New Jersey ... but the subject matter quickly drew backlash online.

One person shared a screenshot of the listing, calling it "really gross" and criticizing Playbill for allowing it on the site.

Playbill responded with a public apology ... saying the listing was mistakenly approved and immediately removed once company leadership learned about it. The publication called the posting "hateful" and said it was reviewing its approval process to prevent something similar from happening again.

As for the musical itself, a promotional poster from Busted Broadway depicts a cartoon version of Floyd pinned beneath a police officer's knee ... alongside the tagline, "The $20 Bill That Changed The World!"

Busted Broadway is an independent record label specializing in provocative, dark-comedy musicals ... with other projects including "Human Centipede the Musical" and "Genghis Khan the Musical."