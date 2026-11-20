Hailey Bieber is opening up about a dark time in her life ... she says she felt like "maybe it would be better if I wasn't here anymore" when she was being bullied over a rumored Selena Gomez feud that she has since debunked.

Speaking with The New York Times, Hailey said ... "I had people telling me to kill myself in the comments every single day. I was going through a time where people were like yelling at me in the street. People were putting, like, tip jars up in Starbucks of me versus this person."

She added ... "The way that people were making me feel was that maybe it would be better if I wasn't here anymore because that's how intense I felt other people's feelings were towards me at the time."

In a previous interview with Alex Cooper on "Call Your Daddy" back in 2022, Hailey denied any romantic "overlap" between her and Selena's relationships with Justin Bieber.

Hailey said it wasn't in her character to "mess with someone's relationship" ... adding, "I would just never do that. I was raised better than that."

She said she respected Selena and had no personal drama with the singer.

As you know ... Justin and Hailey tied the knot in Sept. 2018 and welcomed a son, Jack Blues, in Aug. 2024.

Selena herself got hitched to Benny Blanco in Sept. 2025.

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So, the rumored Selena feud was pure speculation ... but the suicidal thoughts were very real.