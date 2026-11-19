Stephen Baldwin's in a bit of hot water … he's facing a 7-figure lawsuit for allegedly messing with a hotel sprinkler system and causing a ton of damage … TMZ has learned.

According to the suit, obtained by TMZ, an insurance company for Heritage Hotels says Stephen caused at least $6 million in water damage during his stay at Hotel St. Francis in New Mexico back in 2024 … and the insurance company says it had to cover the tab and is looking for the actor to pay up.

Per the docs, Stephen told hotel personnel he made contact with his room's fire sprinkler while using a towel, which the insurance company says activated the sprinkler system and caused "substantial and uncontrolled discharge of water."

The docs say multiple guest rooms, hallways, ceilings, and walls were damaged during the downpour and required significant remediation, repair, and restoration.

The insurance company says it shelled out more than $6 million for covered losses under the hotel's policy and now wants Stephen to pay them back … but they say Stephen's refusing to cough up the cash despite their demand.

Hailey Bieber's dad is being sued for negligence, and the insurance company is asking for at least $6M in damages.