Play video content Video: Jordan Firstman Turned Grindr Into 'Club Kid' Casting Call In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele

Jordan Firstman says he used Grindr to hook up with aspiring extras for an interesting business opportunity ... adding matches to the background of his new movie, "Club Kid."

The director confirmed reports that he used the gay dating app to fill the background of a party scene in his new flick during an episode of Owen Thiele's "In Your Dreams" podcast.

While Owen laughed at the craziness of such an offer, Jordan looked confused ... noting the production needed gay guys ... so he and his fellow gay crew members went to the most obvious source.

Jordan says each man was offered $200 and told to come to a hotel and party ... and at least 75 showed up initially for a 10 PM to 10 AM shoot.

However, as the night went on, Jordan says word got out about the party ... and more and more dudes from different "tribes" -- his word -- pulled up to drink, dance, and fill out the scene!

Not only did it look great on camera, but Jordan also says it was one of the most fun parties he's ever attended ... and it reminded him why he loves the party scene so much.

"Club Kid" stars Jordan ... who plays a hard-partying club promoter who becomes responsible for a 10-year-old son. It's a party flick with a lot of heart -- and it's getting rave reviews across the board.