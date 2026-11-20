But I Might Not Be Mayor When It Happens

Play video content Video: Mamdani Wants Rikers Island Shut Down by 2032

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is committed to closing down Rikers Island, an infamous prison ... but reformists hoping for a shutdown overnight will be disappointed -- because NYC might have a new mayor before it happens.

Mamdani appeared in a new video from the infamous island jail alongside Stanley Richards -- the Commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction -- and made the big announcement.

In the clip, Richards says "out of sight, out of mind" is the norm at Rikers Island ... which Mamdani says is the reason his administration is shutting the place down.

The mayor says they want to move the city toward caring about what people need ... instead of just what they've been incarcerated for.

To do that, Mamdani announces the city will be opening 4 borough-based NYC jails located on major public transit lines over the next few years ... to allow better access for family and friends to visit their loved ones.

He also says his admin will be opening up more therapeutic beds across the city ... to move inmates with mental health issues from prisons to hospitals so they can get the care they need.

Mamdani says, "Our city is safest when our government refuses to accept failed approaches to public safety just because 'it's always been done this way.'"

The mayor actually sat down with a few Rikers inmates as well ... backing up his words with actions. Hopefully he didn't have to eat any of the food, though.

While not stated in the video, closing Rikers is still going to take a long time. The jail was supposed to be closed next year ... but Mamdani unveiled a plan that will keep the jail open until 2032.

Worth noting ... NYC was unlikely to meet the 2027 deadline -- so it's not like Mamdani's forcing Rikers not to close. The city now has an actual plan in place to shut it down ... even if Mamdani might not be in office when the closure finally happens.