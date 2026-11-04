NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Says Midterm Results Bring 'New Day in America'

After the blue wave on Election Night, Congress is looking a lot more diverse ... and Zohran Mamdani can't contain his excitement.

We caught up with the NYC mayor outside City Hall on Wednesday, and Mamdani was grinning ear-to-ear over the increased diversity among elected officials, telling us we now have representatives who actually represent America.

Mamdani says it's a new day for America after a string of historic election victories from coast to coast.

Gina Hinojosa became Texas' first Latina governor, preventing incumbent Greg Abbott from winning a fourth term.

And, of course, there's Abdul El-Sayed, who defeated Mike Rogers for a Senate seat in Michigan ... becoming the first Muslim U.S. Senator.

Also among the wave of Democratic wins on Election Night ... Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor in the U.S. after her win in Georgia.

Deb Haaland became the governor-elect in New Mexico, where she'll serve as the country's first Native American governor.

And Chris Pappas of New Hampshire became the first openly gay man elected to the U.S. Senate.