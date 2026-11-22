The owners of the house Anne Heche slammed into during her fatal crash are also asking a judge not to settle the first account of the estate ... and to hold off on paying any compensation to Anne's son, Homer Laffoon, until the estate is sorted out.

Jennifer and John Durand filed documents asking to join Lynne Mishele's objection to Homer's petition seeking settlement and approval of his first account of Anne's estate. As you may recall, Lynne was renting Jennifer and John's house when Anne crashed into it in August 2022 and died.

They're essentially asking the judge not to settle the first account ... an action in which the judge would approve his initial financial accounting of Anne's estate.

They're also asking for Homer to produce documents supporting the first account of the estate, for the judge to hold off on determining Homer's compensation, and for the judge to order Homer to file a schedule for all remaining marshaling and tax tasks.

This legal battle has been raging for months now ... with Lynne claiming in a filing over the summer that she hadn't agreed to any final settlement in her $2 million lawsuit -- despite Homer's team representing otherwise.

Play video content 8/5/22 Video: Anne Heche Severely Burned After Crashing Car into Home, Igniting Fire Fox 11

Homer has claimed his mom didn't leave much behind ... stating the estate was struggling to pay off a $6 million debt.

More recently, Lynne objected to the first account of Anne's estate ... with her lawyers alleging that Homer's account is full of inaccuracies ... like the account apparently listing roughly $350,000 in available assets but separately scheduling $514,741.09 in total assets and $141,658.79 in cash. She also wants to know where Anne's 10 diamond engagement rings are.