How Many Actors Can You Name In This Cast Photo?
Cast Photo ... Can You Guess The Actors?!
Published
How many stars can you name in this cast photo?
From left to right ...
- She may look familiar from "Young Sheldon," but this talented star has been stealing scenes in Hollywood since she was just a kid!
- He's an Aussie actor stepping into some very big shoes ... taking over a role once played by Woody Harrelson!
- From "Maleficent" to "The Great," this blonde beauty knows how to rule the screen.
- He's also played the iconic M in the James Bond franchise.