Jagged Edge singer Brandon Casey is facing some disturbing allegations ... with a woman accusing the R&B star of sexually assaulting her multiple times when she was just a child.

According to a civil lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Tyliyah S. Lee claims Casey sexually assaulted her on five separate occasions in Philadelphia when she was between 6 and 10 years old.

Lee says she first met Casey at a community event in 2003, where she showed him a song she'd written called "Walked Out of Heaven" ... which she also accuses him of stealing without giving her credit or compensation.

Jagged Edge released its hit "Walked Outta Heaven" that same year ... though Lee's lawsuit does not include a copyright claim.

Lee alleges Casey later sought her out and sexually assaulted her repeatedly ... claiming the alleged abuse left her struggling with severe emotional distress, depression, and anxiety.

And there's some serious money involved ... while her lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 in damages, court documents show her attorney previously demanded $15 million from Casey.

Casey is fighting back ... denying every allegation of wrongdoing in court documents filed November 19, when his attorneys moved the case from Pennsylvania state court to federal court.