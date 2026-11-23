Gavin Newsom was raked over the coals by the mother of a murdered 8-year-old and several other family members of victims after he commuted the sentences of all of California's death row inmates.

Here's the deal ... earlier this month, Governor Newsom commuted all 548 death row inmates -- changing their punishment from death to life in prison.

President Donald Trump, looking to shame the governor for his choice, hosted family members of several victims at an event Monday ... at which he called out Newsom for standing with "the murderers and the child slayers."

The prez then handed off the mic to Sandy Friend ... whose 8-year-old son Michael Lyons was sexually assaulted, tortured and killed by Robert Boyd Rhoades in 1996.

Rhoades was sentenced to death, but it was never carried out ... and the commutation means he will now serve a life sentence instead.

At the podium, Sally spoke directly to Newsom ... saying, "Face me, Governor Newsom. Tell me Michael’s life doesn’t matter. Michael deserved a governor who would stand with the victims, honor their justice, and respect the will of the people.”

Other victims -- including the family of a slain police detective and the father of 12-year-old Polly Klaas, who was strangled to death in 1996 -- also ripped into the governor.

It's worth noting ... the last time a California inmate was executed was 2006 -- though California voters chose not to abolish it at least twice since then.