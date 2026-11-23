Rep. Jimmy Gomez is resigning from Congress after a House Ethics panel found "substantial evidence" of sexual misconduct ... including alleged nonconsensual sexual contact with a former aide.

The Congressman from California announced Monday that he is resigning, effective December 1.

The House Ethics Committee released its findings Monday ... saying, "Representative Gomez's conduct caused this House staffer significant and ongoing distress and contributed to her decision to leave House employment altogether."

The alleged victim is not named. She told the panel Rep. Gomez sexually assaulted her at a bar and groped her in his office.

The report also says ... "Representative Gomez failed in his obligation to behave in a manner that reflects creditably on the House, and his conduct was exacerbated by his failure to appreciate the inherent power imbalance between House Members and House staff."

Rep. Gomez says he has "serious concerns" about the investigation ... "In my interview, I answered the Committee's questions only to see my statements selectively quoted, disparaged, and disregarded throughout the final report, to which I was given no opportunity to respond."

The panel's report followed a months-long probe.