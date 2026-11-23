A White House staffer might be history after accidentally sharing a detailed plan about overhauling the Smithsonian ... by working on the project in full view of other train passengers.

Here's the deal ... last month, a passenger on a Washington, D.C., train looked over and noticed the staffer working on a document titled "Smithsonian Institution Renewal Plan."

New: A commuter spotted a plan to overhaul the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History while commuting on a crowded Metro train. They sent us photos of the list. Here’s what’s what we learned: https://t.co/XEs8J7zmqO @propublica

According to ProPublica, the plan consisted of numerous controversial renovations ... including opening a permanent exhibit titled "The Riches of Our Western Civilization Inheritance" and building a new "Colossus Statue" of George Washington for the museum's entrance.

Other potential implementations ... changing the museum's K-12 curriculum to "realign educational materials with patriotism, not ideology" and a "cool exhibit on D-Day."

While the identity of the individual working on the list was at first unknown, his laptop apparently had initials S.B. on it ... and ProPublica hit the subway to search for him.

ProPublica eventually found a guy who matched his description and followed him to the White House. The outlet says it believes this person to be Sam Bock ... a 27-year-old associate policy adviser with the Domestic Policy Council. Bock reportedly worked for Rep. Jim Jordan in the past.