Larry Poindexter was struck by a car while crossing the street in his Los Angeles neighborhood ... and TMZ has learned police don't believe a crime occurred in the fatal collision.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells TMZ ... the driver who struck the "General Hospital" actor on November 13 in Studio City remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

We're told Larry was walking across the street in his neighborhood when he was hit ... and responding officers documented the incident in a traffic collision report rather than a criminal report.

According to LAPD, authorities don't currently suspect criminal activity in connection with the crash.

Larry was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died days later from his injuries.

As we reported ... Larry's death shocked fans and colleagues, with the actor having appeared in a number of popular television shows over his decades-long career.

In addition to "General Hospital," Larry had roles in "JAG," "The Mentalist," "Friends" and "The Lincoln Lawyer."