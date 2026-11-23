A deadly mystery is unfolding in Northern California ... where five people apparently overdosed inside the same home, killing two and sending three others to the hospital.

The horrifying discovery unfolded Saturday morning in Oroville, about 70 miles north of Sacramento ... when cops responded to reports of multiple people suffering medical emergencies inside a residence.

According to the Oroville Police Department, officers arrived shortly after 8 AM and found five suspected overdose victims ... with several already unresponsive.

Cops immediately sprang into action, administering Narcan -- a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses -- and performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

Tragically, two people were pronounced dead at the scene ... while three others were rushed to nearby hospitals, including two in critical condition and one in stable condition.

Authorities have not identified the victims or revealed what substance may have caused the suspected overdoses ... and the current conditions of those hospitalized remain unclear.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, with additional details expected as they become available.