Christian Cousins' brother became concerned after not hearing from him for several days ... prompting a call to police, who found the former child star dead on his living room couch ... TMZ has learned.

According to police records obtained by TMZ ... the "Kindergarten Cop" actor's brother contacted cops on October 20 after going days without hearing from Christian.

Officers responded to Christian's Irvine, CA home shortly after noon ... where they discovered him dead on the living room couch.

Police noted nothing suspicious at the scene ... and the coroner responded and took custody of his body.

As we previously reported ... Christian was found dead following a welfare check at his home.

His half-brother, Jonas Roeser, later shared an emotional tribute revealing Christian had been battling serious liver disease before his death.

Christian was best known for sharing the role of Dominic with his twin brother, Joseph "Joey" Cousins, in the 1990 Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy "Kindergarten Cop."