'Kindergarten Cop' Actor Christian Cousins Found Dead at Home After Family Welfare Check

Christian Cousins was found dead inside his California home after concerned family members couldn't get ahold of him ... TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for the Irvine Police Department tells TMZ ... officers responded to a welfare check at the "Kindergarten Cop" actor's home on October 20 at 12:01 PM after his family was unable to reach him.

We're told officers discovered the former child star dead inside the home. Police say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department Coroner responded to the scene and took custody of his body. His official cause of death has not been released.

As we reported ... Christian's half-brother Jonas Roeser announced his death in an emotional Instagram tribute, revealing Christian had been seriously ill with liver disease.

Christian was best known for sharing the role of Dominic Palmieri with his twin brother Joseph "Joey" Cousins in the 1990 comedy "Kindergarten Cop" starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.