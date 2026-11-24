Make Me Single in the Eyes of the Law

Sia's asking a judge to make her legally single ... though that doesn't mean an immediate end to her divorce drama.

The singer-songwriter's lawyer -- disso queen Laura Wasser -- wants to bifurcate her marital status ... fancy legalese for restoring her single status immediately, even while underlying issues in their split -- including issues over money -- are still pending.

Worth noting ... they've already resolved spousal support and other community property issues -- but something still remains.

In particular ... Sia says Dan Bernad owes her more than $3 million in separate property funds related to a business she helped him launch and unauthorized credit card charges.

First, the business ... Sia says she invested $2.7 million to help Dan launch and operate Modern Medicine Services, PC between June 2021 and September 2025.

She claims Dan told her before and during their marriage that he had a strong interest in alternative medicine and was willing to devote his full-time efforts to making Modern Medicine Services a success.

She alleges he never did ... instead claiming Dan did nothing to manage or even really be involved with MMS.

Sia claims Dan also owes her $675K in allegedly misappropriated funds related to credit card charges. She says she gave Dan a credit card under his name that was linked to her bank account in March 2023 ... but she says she made it clear he was only to use it to pay for drinks or dinner in connection with occasional social gatherings between Dan and his loved ones or when she and Dan went out for dinner or drinks with others.

However, she claims that -- over a period of 2 years -- he abused the privilege ... and allegedly lied to her business manager to hide the purchases from her.

As we reported, Sia filed to divorce Dan last year ... and the two have been involved in a bitter custody dispute in the months since.

Sia agreed to pay Dan $42K a month in child support back in April ... a number she can certainly afford after selling part of her music catalogue for $180 million.