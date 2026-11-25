Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their never-ending war over a $164 million French winery, TMZ has learned.

On Wednesday, the famous exes informed the court of their decision to drop their court battle. Brad sued Angelina in 2022 ... claiming she sold her stake in their winery, Chateau Miraval, without his consent.

Angelina scoffed at his claim that she needed his approval to sell her interest. The actor argued the new buyer was attempting a hostile takeover of Miraval … while the new owners accused him of trying to block them from participating in the business.