Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Settle Years-Long War Over Alleged Hostile Takeover Of French Winery
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Years-Long War Over $164M French Winery Settled
Published
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their never-ending war over a $164 million French winery, TMZ has learned.
On Wednesday, the famous exes informed the court of their decision to drop their court battle. Brad sued Angelina in 2022 ... claiming she sold her stake in their winery, Chateau Miraval, without his consent.
Angelina scoffed at his claim that she needed his approval to sell her interest. The actor argued the new buyer was attempting a hostile takeover of Miraval … while the new owners accused him of trying to block them from participating in the business.
The case was headed to trial in 2027, but now that is called off.