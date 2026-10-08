Angelina Jolie's Realtor Says Madonna Didn't Buy Her Los Angeles Mansion

Madonna's NOT the Mystery Buyer of $25M Mansion!!!

Angelina Jolie's realtor is shooting down reports that Madonna bought the actress' famous Los Angeles mansion.

Ernie Carswell, who co-listed Angelina's historic Cecil B. DeMille estate, said during a recent episode of "Real Talk," that Madge is NOT the buyer of the $24.75 million property.

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As TMZ first reported ... Angelina's mansion sold September 24 after being listed for nearly $30 million. We did not report the buyer’s identity.

Several outlets later claimed Madonna purchased the home ... with The Real Deal citing Robb Report.

But Carswell says that's not true ... though the real estate agent isn't revealing the buyer.

Madonna had been linked to the property before the sale. The New York Post reported in August that her representatives arranged a private virtual tour of the estate after she expressed interest in buying it.

The 11,000-square-foot mansion, which once belonged to legendary filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, includes six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a guesthouse, pool house, gym, tea house and sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills.