Celebrate Madonna's 68th Birthday with Her Hottest Shots Through The Years

Get Hung Up on Her Hottest Shots ...

Madonna just turned 68 ... and she's still lookin' great ... she's been a stunner for decades, turning heads on and off stage.

The pop icon's still strutting her stuff and flaunting her fit figure after all these years ... which is certainly cause for celebration ... birthday or not.

In honor of Madonna's latest trip around the sun, we've gathered some of her hottest shots from her decades-long career.

So get into the groove and send the queen a little bday love by checking out our gallery.