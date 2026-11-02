Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne Officially Drops His Last Name

Fourth Child to Legally Drop His Last Name!!!

Brad Pitt has officially been dropped from another one of his kids' names ... his 18-year-old daughter Vivienne has legally ditched her famous father's surname ... TMZ has confirmed.

A Los Angeles judge approved Vivienne's petition Monday, changing her legal name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.

The judge signed off on the request after no objections were filed.

As we reported ... Vivienne filed paperwork in July, shortly after turning 18, citing "personal" reasons for wanting to remove "Pitt" from her name.

She had already been using her mom Angelina Jolie's last name professionally, receiving credit as "Vivienne Jolie" in the Playbill for the Broadway production of "The Outsiders," which she worked on alongside Angelina.

Vivienne is now the fourth of Brad and Angelina's six children to legally drop their dad's surname.

Vivienne's twin brother Knox also left "Pitt" off his high school diploma, though he has not legally changed his name.

As TMZ previously reported ... sources close to Brad have claimed Angelina is responsible for the growing rift between the actor and his children, describing the name changes as part of an ongoing effort to alienate them from their father.