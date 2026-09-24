Angelina Jolie Unsure of New Home Base After Selling $24 Mill L.A. Estate

Angelina Jolie is preparing for life outside Los Angeles after selling her longtime home ... TMZ has learned.

A source close to Angie tells TMZ ... she isn't sure where her new home base will be, but she'll be visiting her children, who are now adults and living in different places.

We're told Angelina will also be focusing on global work, including her foundation in Cambodia, where she has a home.

The move comes after Angelina sold her historic Los Feliz estate for $24.75 million. She purchased the former Cecil B. DeMille property for $24.5 million in 2017.

The sale marks a change from what TMZ reported last year. In October 2025, sources told us Angelina had no plans to leave America permanently ... and if she left Los Angeles, she'd likely move to New York City.

At the time, we were told Angelina would always maintain a home base in the United States.