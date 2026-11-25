Custody Order Bars Me From Taking My Kid To Church ...

A mother whose custody order prevents her from taking her teenage daughter to church is asking the Supreme Court to hear her case ... arguing that the ruling impedes her religious freedom.

The latest legal move comes after Maine's Supreme Court ruled against her and sided with a district court's order ... WMTW reported.

The teen's dad, Matthew Bradeen, claimed that the Calvary Chapel Church's teachings were psychologically harmful to her ... and a judge agreed and said that the order allowed him solely to make the choice on whether to bring her to that church or not.

After the teen's mom, Emily Bickford, appealed the decision, Maine's Supreme Court ruled that the issue was not over religion but alleged messages by the church characterizing Matthew as an "enemy."

Since then, Bickford's attorneys have filed an appeal with the nation's highest court, arguing that the state has stripped "a fit parent of her right to direct her child's religious upbringing."