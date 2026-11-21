Jace Cates -- who stars as the leading man in "The Vow" -- admitted that he got caught up in the moment when one of the female contestants on the show asked him to grab her butt.

It all went down on the third episode of the show ... when contestant Sierra Wood -- who belongs to the same church as Jace -- asked him to "grab my a**" and he agreed to do it.

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Needless to say ... some of the other ladies on the show weren't so on board with the below-the-belt PDA.

Jace told The New York Post ... "I made a mistake in that moment ... I’m not perfect ... We’ve only had one perfect guy walk this Earth and that wasn’t me. And what I’m happy with is that I apologized to the women, I took accountability."

Jace added that their pastors "are going to find out very soon" if they haven't already.

We reported earlier ... in addition to his pastors, viewers on ABC are able to see glimpses of the show too.