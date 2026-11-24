Leah Remini says The Church of Scientology's latest attempt to get millions out of her is proof of the very thing she's suing the church over ... claiming the organization is now using the legal system to continue its alleged harassment of her.

Leah tells TMZ ... "Imagine if Scientology devoted as much of its tax-exempt resources to preventing abuse as it does to perpetrating it."

The actress is particularly fired up over Scientology portraying its request for attorney fees as a victory ... pointing out her case against the church is still ongoing.

Leah says she's endured nearly 12 years of harassment from Scientology and believes the church is now trying to financially exhaust her through the very legal system she turned to for relief.

What's more ... Leah believes Scientology's demand for millions is meant to send a warning to anyone else thinking about taking the church to court ... accusing the organization of trying to intimidate alleged victims and silence whistleblowers.

As we first reported ... Scientology is seeking millions in attorney fees from Leah amid their ongoing legal battle.