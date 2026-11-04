'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Goes Silent When Asked About New Boyfriend's Alleged Criminal Past

Play video content Video: Sutton Stracke Dodges Questions About New Boyfriend's Legal Past TMZ.com

Sutton Stracke is keeping her lips sealed when it comes to her new man's controversial past ... going mum when we asked about his alleged previous legal troubles.

We got "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star outside The Henry in West Hollywood Tuesday, where we asked about her new man, John C. Kelly, who Page Six reported previously pleaded guilty in a secret recording case involving women he had sexual encounters with ... but Sutton wasn't spilling any tea.

Sutton was more willing to dish about the upcoming season of 'RHOBH' ... telling us newcomer Tracy Tutor is great when we asked how Tracy and fellow newbie Leah Remini are fitting in with the cast.

Per Page Six, Kelly was arrested in 2013 after three women accused him of secretly recording them during sexual encounters between 2011 and 2012.

He ultimately took a plea deal and was sentenced to 10 days of community service.

According to reports, Kelly's defense maintained the camera was intended to monitor his dog and had accidentally captured the encounters.